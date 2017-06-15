India is one of the largest textile producing countries in the word. It's textile industry was estimated over US$108 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach US$141 billion by 2021. Today, with over 40 million direct and 60 million indirect employment, India's textile industry contributes approximately 5% to India's economy, and 14% to nation's Index of Industrial Production.

BizVibe is home to nearly 140,000 textiles companiesaround the world including many in India. Here are some of the top leading textile manufacturers as determined by BizVibe

Alok Industries Ltd: Is a vertically integrated textile company, provides end-to-end solutions through five core sectors Cotton Yarn, Apparel Fabric, Home Textiles, Garments, and Polyester Yarn. Alok has a large customer base including domestic and international retailers, as well as garment exporters in India and some of the major international brands. They have some of the world's biggest retailers and India's largest manufacturers of apparel and home textiles.

Arvind Mills A manufacturer for high-end superfine fabrics in India. Arvind has dominated the market with brand names like Arrow, Flying Machine, USPA, New Port, Mega Mart, and The Arvind Store. Over the recent years, Arvind has also diversified into other major segments such as fabrics, garments, advanced materials, chemicals and dyes, retail, engineering, telecom etc.

Vardhman Textile: Part of Vardhman Group, founded in 1965, is now a leading textile conglomerate in India with annual turnover of over $1 billion. Spanning over 22 manufacturing facilities in five states across India, Vardhman is well known for producing and trading Yarn, Greige and Processed Fabric, Acrylic Fibre etc.

SEL One of the largest vertically integrated textile conglomerate in India. It has facilities from spinning, knitting, processing of yarns and fabric, to the value-added products viz. terry towels and ready-made garments across its various locations in Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. SEL is also one of the largest yarn and thread suppliers for European markets.

SRF: Is a multi-business entity and the largest manufacturer of technical textiles in India, specialized in producing Tyre Cords, belting fabrics, Coated fabrics, Industrial yarn and Laminated Fabrics while also producing industrial chemicals. The company has manufacturing plants located in India, South Africa and Thailand.

