Global Automotive Chassis Market 2017-2021 - Cost Effectiveness Through Mass Production of Monocoque Chassis - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Chassis Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global automotive chassis market to grow at a CAGR of 3.02% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Automotive Chassis Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the unit shipments of automotive chassis across the globe.
According to the report, one driver in the market is cost effectiveness through mass production of monocoque chassis. Monocoque chassis is a one-piece structure that defines the overall design of the vehicle, while the other types of chassis such as ladder and backbone only define the stress bearing part of the vehicle and need the body to be built around them. Monocoque chassis is built by welding different parts together.
One trend in the market is production shift to low-cost countries. The sourcing of products from low-cost countries has significantly increased during the past decade. Low-cost countries in APAC such as China and India have a strong impact on the automotive chassis and other automotive ancillary products market.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high costs involved in production of alternative materials. Power prices account for a major portion of the aluminum production cost. Due to the increasing demand for energy, the prices are significantly high leading to the closing of many aluminum smelters. For instance, Alcoa has announced the shutting of its Alumar smelter, the largest smelter in Brazil. South America is becoming increasingly dependent on primary aluminum imports.
Key vendors
- BENTELER International
- Bosch
- Continental
- Magna International
- ZF Group
Other prominent vendors
- ALF ENGINEERING
- American Axle & Manufacturing
- DuPont
- Kalyani Group (Bharat Forge)
- KLT
- Surin Automotive
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type
Part 07: Market segmentation by chassis type
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Key leading regions
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
