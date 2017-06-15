ANN ARBOR, MI--(Marketwired - June 15, 2017) - Home Point Financial Corporation ("Home Point") a national, multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer, today announced the formation of its new Institutions Group. This group will include Correspondent Lending, Capital Markets and Home Point's wholly-owned warehouse lending subsidiary, NattyMac. Led by Maria Fregosi, Chief Capital Markets Officer, the Institutions Group will be able to efficiently and effectively serve correspondent clients with services and products that capitalize on the financial resources, technology and expertise of Home Point Financial.

"With the introduction of our Institutions Group, we have a structure and leadership team that will provide full-service solutions for our correspondent clients," said Ms. Fregosi. "Home Point is able to provide the right combination of service and products to its delegated clients who want to increase their bulk delivery and best efforts options. We now have a compelling combination of Sales, Capital Markets and Warehouse Lending that provides Home Point with a significant competitive edge within the industry."

Commenting further, Steve Landes, Senior Managing Director - Correspondent Division, said, "As one of the nation's few non-bank buyers of best efforts and bulk mandatory production, our dedicated sales team supports all delegated sellers. One of our goals is to help grow our clients' production and assist in their efforts to streamline processes and maximize profitability."

Mr. Landes will lead the Correspondent Lending group, Erik Sorensen, Senior Managing Director - Capital Markets, and John Vandolah, Senior Managing Director - NattyMac, will also report directly to Maria Fregosi. For additional information please visit www.homepointfinancial.com.

About Home Point Financial

Home Point Financial is a national multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer. With the goal of providing a superior customer experience, Home Point has an innovative approach to lending, focusing on speed, quality and consistency for customers and partners. Home Point's operating philosophy is defined by the simple but very impactful statement -- "We Care".

Located in Ann Arbor, MI, Home Point Financial is a subsidiary of Home Point Capital LP, a financial services holding company founded in 2014 and owned by members of management and by investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC. For further information about Home Point Financial, please visit www.homepointfinancial.com.

For inquiries, please contact:



Home Point Financial:

Matt Goodman

Email: Email contact

