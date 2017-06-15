Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. Announces an Agreement for a Two Million Ton Pristine M Facility in Wyoming

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2017 / Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: CCTC) ("CCTI" or the "Company"), an emerging cleaner-energy company utilizing patented and proven technology to convert untreated coal into a cleaner burning and more efficient fuel, announced today that they have signed a binding agreement with Wyoming New Energy Corp. (WNEC) for the build-out of its first commercial facility in Wyoming.

Wyoming New Energy Corp. has recently entered into an Engagement Agreement with Piper Jaffray to raise up to $80,000,000 (eighty million US Dollars) in debt financing to build a two million ton CCTI Pristine M Plant in the Powder River Basin.

George Longo, Managing Director and lead project finance banker at Piper, said, "We are excited about the opportunity to support WNEC and pursue funding for the use of CCTC's advanced technology for processing coal and waste coal in what we hope is this first of many such projects. We appreciate being a supporter of our client's monetization of an abundant U.S. energy resource."

The timing of this engagement could not be better for CCTI said CEO, Robin Eves, as it coincides with our presentation today to the Wyoming Miner's Association in Sheridan.

"This is a US-designed, engineered and tested technology and we are very pleased to see it deployed here in the US, where we will continue to work with Wyoming on additional agreements and locations. We are working with Kiewit in completing some additional client requested tests at our Test facility in Oklahoma. This will also enable Kiewit to design the first commercial module," said COO, Aiden Neary. "The financial support from Piper Jaffray echoes not only confidence in the Pristine M technology, but also confidence in the US coal industry. The local knowledge from WNEC should ensure a seamless commercial build out," added COO Aiden Neary.

"US Government and private finance will encourage our overseas interests from India, Indonesia, Turkey, Australia, and China to take a more aggressive approach to building commercial units in their countries. We are looking forward to hosting them at our Test Plant in Oklahoma during the summer prior to its move to Wyoming in early Fall," said CEO, Robin Eves.

About Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., a cleaner-energy technology company with headquarters in New York City, NY, holds patented process technology and other intellectual property that converts raw coal into a cleaner burning fuel. The Company's trademarked end products, "PristineTM" coals, are significantly more efficient, less polluting, more cost-effective, and provide more heat than untreated coal. The principal elements of the Company's pre-combustion technology are based on well-proven science and tried-and-tested industrial components. The Company's clean coal technology may reduce some 90% of chemical pollutants from coal, including Sulfur and Mercury, thereby resolving emissions issues affecting coal-fired power plants. For more information about Clean Coal Technologies, please visit www.cleancoaltechnologiesinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include forward-looking statements related to CCTI's plans, beliefs and goals, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about CCTI's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions with respect to future operations, its products, its ability to secure financing for its operations, the impact on the industry and other statements identified by words such as "will," "potential," "could," "can," "believe," "intends," "continue," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "may," and other words of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Additional details about CCTI's business and its operations that could affect CCTI's actual results are described in CCTI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" that are part of its most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and in each of its subsequently filed periodic reports. All forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this news release. CCTI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Sean Mahoney

Media Consultant

seamah@gmail.com

SOURCE: Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.