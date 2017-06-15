ARROYO GRANDE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- The Broker Public Portal (BPP) is a thriving real estate industry initiative that is delivering benefits to about half of all real estate professionals in America today. The company expresses its gratitude for those who have served as leaders and welcome seven new members to its Board of Managers. "It is an honor to serve with so many great leaders of our industry to develop this company, and I am grateful for the time and commitment given by each of my colleagues that are stepping down from the board. I am equally excited to for the introduction of new leaders who will shepherd us into the future," said Merle Whitehead, Chairman of the Broker Public Portal.

The Broker Public Portal Board of Managers is designed to include a fair and balanced group of executives who represent the interests of large brokers (5), medium brokers (3), small brokers (2), independent managers (2) and multiple listing service organizations (MLSs - 4). Agent count of participating firms establishes the size of brokerages eligible. The nominating committee of the board has seven of the current directors and was chaired by Joan Docktor of BHHS Fox and Roach REALTORS. The board has staggered terms of three and two years in each category.

Changes to MLS Category

Kirby Slunaker of REcolorado will be stepping down from the MLS Board of Managers after serving a two-year term. Tim Dain, executive of the Austin Board of REALTORS® will be replacing Slunaker. John Mosey of NorthstarMLS, Cameron Paine of Smart MLS, and Rebecca Jensen of Midwest Real Estate Data will remain on the board.

Changes to the Large Firm Category

Among the large broker managers, there will be three new appointees. Those leaving are Robert Moline (HomeServices of America), Chris Heller of Keller Williams, and Howard "Hoby" Hanna (Howard Hanna Real Estate), all of whom have served two-year terms. Taking their positions on the board of managers will be Gurtej Sodhi of Crye-Leike, Mary Frances Burleson of Ebby Halliday, and Cary Sylvester of Keller Williams. Large firm representatives remaining on the board will be Merle Whitehead of Howard Hanna, and Joan Docktor of BHHS Fox and Roach.

Changes to Mid-sized Firm Category

Among the mid-sized broker managers, Drayton Saunders of Michael Saunders will be stepping down after serving a two-year term. Pat Shea, CEO of Lyon Real Estate will be replacing Mr. Saunders, and is joined by returning directors Richard Haase of ERA Latter and Blum along with Craig McClelland of BHGRE Metro Brokers.

Change in Small Firm Category

Representing small firms, Andy Starck of Starck Real Estate will be joining the board along with returning managers Mitch Ribak of Tropical Realty, and Paul Wells of RE/MAX Barrington. Stark replaces Christina Ishbashi Bonner of Pacific Union.

Change in Independent Manager Category

Craig Cheatham, CEO of The Realty Alliance has been appointed to an Independent Manager position for a two-year term, alongside Alon Chaver of Home Services of America.

About Broker Public Portal

Broker Public Portal, LLC is a collaborative venture between real estate brokerages and MLSs to create a national consumer home search experience defined by simplicity, integrity and common sense. The portal provides consumers with direct access to the most comprehensive, timely, and complete property information while adhering to fair display guidelines. The Broker Public Portal entered into a joint venture with Homesnap in December of 2016 and now provides its platform through partner MLSs to more than 550,000 REALTORS® across the country. More information can be found at http://homesnap.com/bpp

About Homesnap

Homesnap is the highest-rated mobile real estate app, used by millions of consumers to explore homes and search listings. Homesnap Pro, the professional version of Homesnap, is the fastest-growing mobile app for agents - now available to every agent in 60 MLSs with over 550,000 members. Both are powered by a specialized homes database that combines MLS data, property tax records, census data, geographic boundaries and more.

