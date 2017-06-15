From Virtual Prototyping to the Hybrid Twin™, discover the latest technologies supporting tomorrow's product development and operational performance

ESI Group, leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services for manufacturing industries, announces its presence at the International Paris Air Show from June 19 to 25, 2017 in Le Bourget, France. Powering the fully virtual development of future products, ESI's technology is at the heart of the Industry 4.0 megatrend. ESI offers disruptive Virtual Prototyping solutions to assure the delivery and manufacture of innovative products in less time and at less cost, and to predict the performance of existing products thanks to the use of data they generate in operations. During the Air Show, ESI will hold booth A166 in Hall 4, where visitors will discover ESI's solutions portfolio and experience ESI's Virtual Reality solution IC.IDO using Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs). Customer Safran will also offer live demonstrations of ESI IC.IDO using a large scale powerwall system on booth 228-252 in Hall 2A. On June 21, 2017, Dr Alain de Rouvray, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of ESI Group, will deliver a keynote on ESI's strategic vision.

Virtual Reality session using ESI IC.IDO at a Safran Nacelles site in France. (Photo: Business Wire)

ESI's Virtual Manufacturing solutions enable the creation of digital models that represent precisely the various physics involved in most common manufacturing processes for thermoset, ceramic and thermoplastic composite materials, as well as for most high performance aerospace metallic materials.

Using ESI solutions, industrial manufacturers can avoid manufacturing defects and improve part quality, without the need for building and testing physical prototypes. This year at Le Bourget, ESI will showcase its solutions for Additive Manufacturing, an innovative process that brings great potential for producing highly complex aeronautical parts with total freedom of shape but challenging in the context of the need for certification and compliance with the stringent regulations of the aeronautic industry. As technological leader in the field of Additive Manufacturing, ESI has joined the project Aerospace Factory for Additive Manufacturing led by Airbus and German industrials, and takes part in many key research projects such as AMANDE, PALOMA and SOFIA, the last being initiated by the Fives Michelin Additive Solutions joint-venture.

ESI's Virtual Prototyping solutions support industrial manufacturers in their product development, from product inception all the way to pre-certification. During the International Paris Air Show, ESI will present Virtual Seat Solution, its software solution dedicated to seat design, manufacturing and performance that takes into account the physical behavior of materials. The software has helped the talented French start-up Expliseat gain certification for their revolutionary Titanium aircraft seat; the lightest seat ever certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Also at Le Bourget, ESI will showcase its industrial grade Virtual Reality (VR) solution: several live demonstrations of ESI IC.IDO are scheduled on ESI's booth (Hall 4/ A166), where visitors will experience IC.IDO using Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs). Other demonstrations will be held on the booth of customer Safran (Hall 2A/ booth 228-252), where a process review of Safran Nacelles for the A320neo LEAP-1A nacelle and the assembly line of the A330neo Trent 7000 nacelle will be in view, using a larger scale powerwall system. IC.IDO revolutionizes engineering processes by offering an immersive, interactive and collaborative solution that enables users to experience products in real-time and real-scale before any prototype even exists. Philippe JAMES, Vice President Continuous Improvement and Risks at Safran Nacelles, comments: "IC.IDO is profoundly changing the way Safran Nacelles employees work. Without waiting for physical prototypes, Virtual Reality allows to validate, early in development, design, tooling as well as ergonomic aspects but also to efficiently train operators. It is a powerful solution to promote live team discussion to reach design and tooling right first time."

ESI will also present its latest solutions addressing the operational performance of products in real-life, powered by the spectacular progress of Artificial Intelligence, in combination with Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Cloud technologies, and the Internet of Things. Dr Alain de Rouvray, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of ESI Group, will deliver a presentation on June 21, 2017, highlighting the fundamental 'disruptive' transformations that move ESI's offering from Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) to Immersive Virtual Engineering (IVE). He will expose how IVE empowers organizations to collaboratively innovate around a visually augmented digital representation of the product reflecting its real-life operating performance, in its expected operational environment, leading to a shift from traditional Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) to "Product Performance Lifecycle"™ (PPL), using ESI's Hybrid Twin approach.

