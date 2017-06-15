Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global automotive industry. Per Technavio's recent market findings, the automotive industry is growing rapidly and has enjoyed high sales worldwide. Emissions-related regulations, primarily in the United States and Europe, have pushed the auto industry to develop hybrid and electric vehicles.

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2017-2021

Automotive catalytic converters use metals like palladium and platinum for converting harmful gases including hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides to carbon dioxide, water and oxides of nitrogen.

The global automotive catalytic converter market can be segmented into two-way, three-way, and four-way catalytic converters.

can be segmented into two-way, three-way, and four-way catalytic converters. The growth of the market will mainly depend on the sales of passenger and commercial vehicles (including LCVs and MHCVs).

Global Automotive Active Rear Spoiler Market 2017-2021

Currently, the global automotive rear spoiler market is at the growth stage and is limited to premium sports car segment.

is at the growth stage and is limited to premium sports car segment. The growing demand for better grip during high-speed from super sports cars is pushing the adoption of active rear spoiler.

The competition among original equipment manufacturers to develop high-performance active aerodynamics is expected to intensify during the forecast period because of technological innovations.

Global Automotive Rotary Engines Market 2017-2021

The global rotary engine market is expected to gain some traction in the forecast period due to innovations, and strategic mergers and acquisitions among the vendors.

is expected to gain some traction in the forecast period due to innovations, and strategic mergers and acquisitions among the vendors. Many vendors are increasingly launching their products in developing economies, attracted by the higher demand for advanced automobile technologies and increasing economic growth in these regions.

The market is expected to be primarily driven by growing demand and increasing volume sales of the high-performance sports cars in the global automotive market, which represents a high market potential for rotary engine applications.

