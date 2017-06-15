MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Nevado Resources Corporation (TSX VENTURE: VDO) (the "Company" or "NEVADO")

Following the Annual General Meeting of Nevado Resources Corporation announces the resignation of 3 directors of the corporation effective today.

Mr. Jonathan Lafontaine resigns as President and Chief Executive Officer as well as director. Mr. Philippe Cloutier as Chairman and Mr. Eric Desaulniers as director. Mr. Sylvain Laberge will assume the role of interim President and CEO.

Nevado would like to thank them for their services and wish them best of luck in their future endeavors.

About Nevado Inc.

Nevado Resources Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold mining properties.

