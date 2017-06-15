Washington, DC--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Keith E. Cassidy has been named Associate Director, Technology Controls Program, in the Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations (OCIE). Mr. Cassidy began his career at the SEC as an Attorney Advisor in the Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs in 2010 before being promoted to Deputy Director in 2011 and Director of the office in 2016.

"Keith's experience and knowledge of a wide range of issues have made him a tremendous asset to the SEC, and I am pleased that he will continue to work on behalf of our agency's mission in the Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "As proven by his work here at the SEC and his service to our country as a Marine, Keith is a natural leader who has earned the respect of his colleagues, and I know he will do great things in his new position."

Mr. Cassidy added, "I thank Chairman Clayton for this opportunity, and I look forward to working with OCIE's experienced team of professionals to advance the SEC's mission."

In addition to his position at the SEC, Mr. Cassidy is an Infantry Officer in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. He currently serves as Operations Liaison Officer for B Company, 4th Reconnaissance Battalion and has earned numerous awards. Mr. Cassidy previously worked as Chief of Staff and Counsel at the Department of Justice's Office of Legislative Affairs, and as a legislative assistant in the United States Senate.

Mr. Cassidy received his J.D. from the George Washington University Law School in 2005 and his LL.M. from Georgetown Law Center in 2016, with distinction. He received his B.A. from the University of Virginia in 2002.