GREENWICH, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXLC) (NASDAQ: OXLCO) (NASDAQ: OXLCN) ("OXLC" or the "Company") announced today that on June 14, 2017, the Securities and Exchange Commission issued an order permitting OXLC and certain of its affiliates, including TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TICC) and Oxford Bridge, LLC, (collectively, the "Companies") to complete negotiated co-investment transactions in portfolio companies, subject to certain conditions (the "Order"). Subject to satisfaction of certain conditions to the Order, the Companies are now permitted, together with any future business development companies, registered closed-end funds and certain private funds, each of whose investment adviser is OXLC's investment adviser or an investment adviser controlling, controlled by, or under common control with OXLC's investment adviser, to co-invest in negotiated investment opportunities where doing so would otherwise be prohibited under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, providing OXLC's shareholders with access to a broader array of investment opportunities.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company. It currently seeks to achieve its investment objective of maximizing total return by investing in securitization vehicles which, in turn, primarily invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is unrated or is rated below investment grade.

