Global Safety Mirrors Market 2017-2021 - Market Trend Moving Towards Cycle-Safe, Frost Free Safety Mirror - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Safety Mirrors Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global safety mirrors market to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Safety Mirrors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

Safety mirrors refer to the safety equipment that is used for safety and security reasons. Safety mirrors help in overcoming the problem of limited visibility in blind spots. They are also used for observation, surveillance, and optimizing vision in closed entrances. Safety mirrors provide a wider area of view, thus aiding to respond immediately to imminent danger or recognize blind spots.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in the use of safety mirrors in residential buildings. Safety mirrors are extensively used in residential units for security purposes and increasing the visibility in blind spots. The increase in residential construction will have a direct impact on the demand for safety mirrors. The growth in residential buildings is one of the major driving factors for the adoption of safety mirrors.

One trend in the market is cycle-safe, frost free safety mirror. As safety mirrors are designed to reinforce safety, one of the latest trends in the market is the use of cycle-safe frost-free safety mirrors. These mirrors are resistant to condensation and remain free from frost accumulation during adverse weather conditions.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is installation and maintenance of safety mirrors. The installation and maintenance of the safety mirrors pose a challenge to the growth of the market. The installation point of the safety mirrors must be determined accurately. The safety mirrors must be installed at locations that provide the best view of the road and the view of vehicles on the driveway.



Key vendors



Fred Silver & Company

& Company DuraVision

Se-Kure Domes & Mirrors

Other prominent vendors



Ashtree Vision & Safety

Clarke's Safety Mirrors

H2

Safe Fleet Bus & Rail

Smartech Safety Solutions

Walker Glass Company

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Market segmentation by geography



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n6qcm4/global_safety

