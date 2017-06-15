sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 15.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A14V1T ISIN: US86771W1053 Ticker-Symbol: 3S9 
15.06.2017 | 22:33
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Khang & Khang LLP Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Sunrun Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Sunrun Inc. ("Sunrun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RUN). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between September 16, 2015 and May 2, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the July 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Sunrun shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Sunrun made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company failed to adequately disclose how many customers canceled contracts after signing up for its home-solar energy system; that discovery of such conduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential civil sanctions; and that as a result of the above, Sunrun's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 3, 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported that Sunrun was the subject of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") probe and according to a person familiar with the investigation, "[t]he SEC recently issued a subpoena to Sunrun and interviewed current and former employees about the adequacy of its disclosures on account cancellations." After the release of this news, Sunrun's stock price dropped significantly, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have questions any about this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Contact

Joon M. Khang, Esq.
Telephone: 949-419-3834
Facsimile: 949-225-4474
joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE