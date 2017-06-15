TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- The common shares of Friday Night Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday Night Inc. is focused on the production and sales of medical marijuana and innovative cannabis products. The State of Nevada currently regulates and controls medical marijuana, and has announced its intention to do the same for recreational use as early as July, 2017.

The issuer was previously listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as QuikFlo Health Inc.

L'inscription a la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Friday Night Inc. a ete approuvee.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Base a Las Vegas, au Nevada, Friday Night Inc. se concentre sur la production et la vente de marijuana medicale et de produits novateurs de cannabis. L'Etat du Nevada reglemente et controle actuellement la marijuana medicale et a annonce son intention de faire de meme pour l'utilisation recreative des juillet 2017.

L'emetteur etait deja inscrit a la Bourse de croissance TSX comme QuikFlo Health Inc.

Issuer/Emetteur: Friday Night Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): TGIF Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres emis et en 130 337 210 circulation: Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres reserves pour 16 657 399 emission: Diversified Industries/Societes CSE Sector/Categorie: diversifiees CUSIP: 358367 10 0 ISIN: CA358367 10 0 1 Boardlot/Quotite: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de negociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: June 16, 2017/ le 16 juin 2017 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Cloture de l'exercice financier: July 31/Le 31 juillet Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company Consolidation ratio/Taux de 1 new for 2 old/1 action par tranche regroupement: de 2 actions All fractions of post-Consolidation Fractional Entitlement/Fractions common shares will be rounded d'action: up./Toute fraction d'action ordinaire apres regroupement sera arrondie.

