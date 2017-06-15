DBV Technologies: DBV Technologies Announces Results of its 2017 Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting

AMF REGULATED INFORMATION

Montrouge, France, June 15, 2017

DBV Technologies Announces Results of its 2017 Ordinary and Extraordinary General

Meeting

Shareholders approve all proposed resolutions

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT) today held its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting, which was chaired by Dr. Pierre-Henri Benhamou, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of DBV Technologies.

At the General Meeting, the Company's shareholders approved all resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors. These resolutions are posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://www.dbv-technologies.com/en/investor-relations (http://www.dbv-technologies.com/en/investor-relations).

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, a proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-administered and non-invasive product candidates, the company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases.

DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY. Company shares are traded on segment A of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the form of American Depositary Shares (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) (Ticker: DBVT). For more information on DBV Technologies, please visit our website: www.dbv-technologies.com (http://www.dbv-technologies.com)

DBV Technologies Contact

Sara Blum Sherman

Director, Investor Relations

+1 212-271-0740

sara.sherman@dbv-technologies.com (mailto:susanna.mesa@dbv-technologies.com)

Media Contact

Andrea Fassacesia, Weber Shandwick

+1 212-445-8144

afassacesia@webershandwick.com (mailto:afassacesia@webershandwick.com)

Media Contact Europe

Caroline Carmagnol, Alize RP, Relations Presse

+33 (0)6 64 18 99 59

caroline@alizerp.com (mailto:caroline@alizerp.com)

PDF version (http://hugin.info/156437/R/2113605/804045.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: DBV Technologies via Globenewswire

