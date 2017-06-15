Personal Care Ingredients Market to Reach $17.3 Billion by 2022: Growing Demand For Personal Care Ingredients From Oral Care Application Segment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Personal Care Ingredients Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
The personal care ingredients market was valued at USD 13.35 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.33 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.33% from 2017 to 2022. The growth in the hair care application segment is attributed to the increasing awareness among consumers about the harsh environmental effects on hair follicles. Furthermore, the demand for personal care ingredients from oral care application segment is another significant factor driving the growth of the personal care ingredients market.
Active ingredients is estimated to be the fastest-growing ingredient segment during the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for multifunctional ingredients used in anti-aging and anti-acne creams to reduce the signs of aging.
Middle East & Africa is estimated to be the fastest-growing personal care ingredients market between 2017 and 2022. Increasing population and disposable income, coupled with the strong demand for premium personal care products in the region are driving the demand for personal care ingredients. The South American personal care ingredients market is also estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth in this region is mainly attributed to the rising demand for personal care products among working women.
Companies Mentioned
- Air Liquide
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- Clariant AG
- Corbion NV
- Croda International PLC.
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Evonik Industries AG
- Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
- Givaudan S.A.
- Huntsman Corporation
- Innospec Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Other Key Market Players
- Oxiteno
- Solvay SA
- Stepan Company
- Symrise AG
- The DOW Chemical Company
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Wacker Chemie AG
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Personal Care Ingredients Market, By Ingredient
7 Personal Care Ingredients Market, By Application
8 Personal Care Ingredients Market, By Region
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
