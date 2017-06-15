Personal Care Ingredients Market to Reach $17.3 Billion by 2022: Growing Demand For Personal Care Ingredients From Oral Care Application Segment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Personal Care Ingredients Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The personal care ingredients market was valued at USD 13.35 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.33 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.33% from 2017 to 2022. The growth in the hair care application segment is attributed to the increasing awareness among consumers about the harsh environmental effects on hair follicles. Furthermore, the demand for personal care ingredients from oral care application segment is another significant factor driving the growth of the personal care ingredients market.



Active ingredients is estimated to be the fastest-growing ingredient segment during the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for multifunctional ingredients used in anti-aging and anti-acne creams to reduce the signs of aging.



Middle East & Africa is estimated to be the fastest-growing personal care ingredients market between 2017 and 2022. Increasing population and disposable income, coupled with the strong demand for premium personal care products in the region are driving the demand for personal care ingredients. The South American personal care ingredients market is also estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth in this region is mainly attributed to the rising demand for personal care products among working women.



Companies Mentioned



Air Liquide

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Corbion NV

Croda International PLC.

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

Givaudan S.A.

Huntsman Corporation

Innospec Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Other Key Market Players

Oxiteno

Solvay SA

Stepan Company

Symrise AG

The DOW Chemical Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Personal Care Ingredients Market, By Ingredient



7 Personal Care Ingredients Market, By Application



8 Personal Care Ingredients Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/23w7f4/personal_care

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716