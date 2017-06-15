Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2017) - Mojo Games Inc., a subsidiary of Sterling Group Ventures, Inc (OTCQB: SGGV) is pleased to provide the following corporate update:

The company is nearing launch of a new turnkey casino solution for a B2B partner focused on high stake VIP players in the Eastern European market. The solution leverages Mojo's advanced iGaming platform and table casino games integrated with tier 1 payment processing partners.

The company is pleased to provide an update on the India Skill Gaming Initiative - Our recently announced partner Baadshah Gaming has been fully deployed and is growing its base of players daily. Baadshah currently offers Mojo's poker games and 3rd party daily fantasy games integrated to Mojo's iGaming platform.

The company is nearing a rollout of its own Direct to Consumer solution which will focus in emerging world markets, including India. The company is in discussion with marketing partners to assist in player acquisition.

The company regretfully reports that we will not be proceeding with VLeague's opportunities in China. We will continue to seek partnerships in Asia that are mutually beneficial with strong upside.

The restructuring of Sterling and Mojo has taken more time than we expected and as such the financials have been delayed. We are continuing to proceed forward on our necessary filings and will notify shareholders when completed.

About Mojo Games, a subsidiary of Sterling Group Ventures

Mojo Games provides a B2B multi-gaming platform with a full suite of social play money gaming products, including online poker. Mojo offers B2B partners both API integrated and turnkey white label licensing options with advanced and customizable iGaming back-office features, player rewards and marketing, affiliate, and ecommerce solutions.

ON BEHALF of the BOARD

/s/ Nicolaos Mellios

Mr. Nicolaos Mellios

Chairman & CEO

For further information, please check the Company's SEC 8-K filing or contact:

Chris MacPherson, Director

Phone: (604) 564-0765

info@mojo.game

www.mojo.game

