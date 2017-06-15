

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Complaints about airline service from consumers rose nearly 68.0 percent between March and April, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Air Travel Consumer Report.



In April, the department received 1,909 complaints about airline service, up 70.0 percent a total of 1,123 filed in April 2016 and up 68.6 percent from the 1,132 received in March 2017.



Carriers canceled 1.6 percent of their scheduled domestic flights in April, up from the 0.9 percent cancellation rate posted in April 2016, but down from the 1.8 percent rate in March 2017.



The reporting carriers posted an on-time arrival rate of 78.5 percent in April 2017, down from both the 84.5 percent on-time rate in April 2016 and the 79.9 percent mark in March 2017.



