Technological advances are shaking up several markets, making it challenging for manufacturers to keep up with trends and stay competitive. This is leading companies to increasingly seek out market intelligence in order to better understand opportunities and demand. Three companies recently approached Infiniti Research and asked them to perform a market intelligence study for various segments of the manufacturing industry.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615006289/en/

Infiniti Research helps companies identify new market opportunities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Market Landscape Study for Agricultural Machinery Industry in Europe

The major factors that have been driving the agricultural machinery industry are high commodity prices, population growth, higher productivity demand, and rapid urbanization. These emerging technological trends have augmented demand for developing new machinery and tools, which will offer several opportunities for market growth in the coming years. Infiniti Research recently completed an assessment which provides insights into European market landscape, growth trends, and competitors' market share for the agricultural machinery industry.

A leading diesel engine manufacturer approached Infiniti to gain a better understanding of the market for agriculture in Europe and identify the potential markets (countries). The study helps organizations evaluate farmer's needs and expectations, identifying five main tractor manufacturers and their market share. In addition, this study provides information on market players, stakeholders of interest, and cost-related terms and conditions.

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-landscape-assessment-agricultural-machinery-industry

Market Assessment Study for Lab Equipment Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical industries rely heavily on small molecular drugs to address the growing needs of the people. The several advantages that are attached to small molecules include requirement of small amount of API, easy formulation into orally delivered dose forms, and simple and less expensive clinical trials. Although the market for small molecules is facing fast-paced growth, the rising customer expectations, stringent FDA regulations, and the presence of counterfeit products are hampering the growth of the market.

Infiniti's assessment of this market helps organizations overcome these challenges, providing firms with a deep understanding of the pharmaceutical industry in terms of market analysis and competitive landscape. The study aids organizations with making strategic business decisions to drive the next generation of products.

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-assessment-lab-instrument-manufacturer

Global Bearings Market for the Food and Beverage and Construction Industries

The demand for precision and minimizing energy loss has driven the demand for bearings in the food and beverages segment. From the end-user-segment side, the construction industry dominated the global market with a CAGR of 7% in terms of volume. Growth of the replacement market, robust technological advances, and rapid industrialization are some of the factors that have contributed to the growth of the global bearings market.

A leading manufacturing company based out of US wanted to better understand the global bearings market and gain insights into the market landscape, key competitors, market positioning, and distribution channels. By providing these targeted insights, this study helps organizations effectively strategize market segmentation across regions and map high impacting future market trends.

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-intelligence-helps-manufacturing-company

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 13 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615006289/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.infiniti.research.com

Contact Us