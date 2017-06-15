Global Memristors Market to Reach $384 Million by 2025: Memristor Enables the Replacement of Increasing Number of Transitions in Circuit - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Memristors Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Memristors Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 71.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $384.51 million by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Trends:



Memristor enables the replacement of increasing number of transitions in circuit



Varied applications of memristor across the industry verticals



Recent technological developments in Memristor



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Companies Mentioned



AMD Inc.

Crossbar

Hewlett-Packard

HRL Laboratories

IBM corporation

Intel Corporation

Knowm Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Ovonyx, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Rambus Incorporated

Samsung electronics

SanDisk Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Sk Hynix Inc.

Sony Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Memristors Market, By Type



5 Memristors Market, By Product Type



6 Memristors Market, By Application



7 Memristors Market, By Industry Vertical



8 Memristors Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3nnb3s/global_memristors

