BizVibe announced today that their B2B networking platform has expanded to the chemicals industry. This is their most recent focus industry for the networking platform, in addition to textilesfood and beveragehealthcare and fitness and 3 more.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615006335/en/

BizVibe Announces a New B2B Networking Platform for the Chemicals Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing demand for specialty chemicals is one of the main factors encouraging growth in the global chemicals industry. The specialty chemicals sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% over the next four years. Specialty chemicals for industrial purposes, including flooring chemicals, concrete admixtures, and waterproofing chemicals, are experiencing particularly high demand.

BizVibe is currently home to more than 270,000 companies in the chemicals industry and is connecting like-minded buyers and suppliers to help companies keep up with the market demand. BizVibe is also home to more than 250,000 food and beverage companies, 110,000 automobile companies, and over 7 million companies overallThere are 200+ factors that can affect a company from successfully finding quality business partners. Add your company to the BizVibe network and join millions of buyers and suppliers looking for new business opportunities.

Connecting on BizVibe

BizVibe has been specifically designed to help industry professionals connect with like-minded businesses, providing them with a seamless, efficient, and easy-to-use platform. Using cutting-edge technology and advanced match-making algorithms, BizVibe has launched the smartest networking platform on the planet, something that can truly help companies find the right matches.

With extensive feedback from communities across multiple industries, BizVibe was able to identify the core problems and uncertainties when finding potential trade partners. Using this feedback, BizVibe developed an efficient networking tool dedicated to buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, and suppliers, helping them to connect, engage, and make business deals. The BizVibe network now features millions of business profiles across 700+ industries in addition to the chemicals industry.

Key Features of BizVibe

Search: Find businesses by name, category, ranking, and revenue from over 70+ countries

Network: Create virtual communities and pin your favourite businesses in one place

Message: Send and receive messages from any verified company within the network

Newsfeed: Get personalized updates from your favourite companies and industries using BizStream

Learn: Stay up to date on the latest news on BizVibe's focus industries

Traffic: Generate high quality organic traffic with your business listing for free

Download: Company profiles, product catalogs, contact details, and more

Mobile App: Connect with companies on the go with BizVibe's mobile app

Add your company to the BizVibe network and get matched with like-minded businesses.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is home to millions of company profiles across 700+ categories. The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615006335/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com