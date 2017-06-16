Technavio's latest report on the global in-flight entertainment systems market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Connectivity in flights has emerged as one of the key drivers for an airline's day-to-day operations. In-flight connectivity provides the operator with an opportunity to enhance customer loyalty and satisfaction. Airlines across the world are widely adopting air-to-ground (ATG) services and other satellite networks to avail this facility. ATG services are available only in the US and have an inadequate network capacity. This compels providers to realize the necessity and potential of passenger connectivity. The enhancement of operational efficiency with respect to the growing passenger traffic has become essential for airlines across the globe.

The top three emerging trends driving the global in-flight entertainment systems market according to Technavio aerospace and defense research analysts are:

"The growing demand for broadband connectivity compels airline operators to provide connectivity services to passengers as a value-added service. This acts as a win-win situation for passengers, service providers, and airlines, as they are getting paid for providing service, and passengers are enjoying the comfort of accessing the Internet during flights," says Avimanyu Basu, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace

The growing demand for in-flight connectivity is mainly driven by the significant growth of Internet usage among passengers. Other factors include the growing demand for large business jet cabins and the airlines' provision of offering seat-centric solutions to passengers in premium economy class.

"The demand for live TV shows in aircraft is gaining traction in the airline market. Airlines are increasingly providing live TV to passengers due to the integration of in-flight connectivity in IFE through live TVs. Gogo and OnAir are some of the service providers that provide entertainment products through in-flight connectivity for airlines," adds Avimanyu.

The in-flight connectivity market is mainly driven by the growing passenger preference of using the Internet. Airlines are trying to provide this service to enhance the passenger experience, which plays a key role for airlines. This growing demand for in-flight connectivity drives the interest of satellite operators and service providers.

In-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems require a sizable investment. Vendors such as Panasonic Avionics and Rockwell Collins are introducing solutions that can make these systems affordable to maximize the revenue and optimize flight operations. In-flight systems have become one of the major tools to attract passengers and help pilots access the flight information through tablets and smartphones. A shift toward electronic flight bags allows pilots to access the latest navigation charts, monitor weather conditions, adjust flight plans to optimize fuel consumption, and use runway and taxiway maps for improved situational awareness.

The increase in the use of smartphone and tablets has enabled airlines to provide connectivity to their passengers on their own devices. The operator will provide in-seat power, access to wireless IFE system, and Wi-Fi services so that the customer can use their own devices to stream the content.

