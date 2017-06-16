VAL D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Hinterland Metals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HMI) ("Hinterland") is pleased to announce that at the Annual and Special Meeting held on June 13, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, the Shareholders of the Corporation:

-- Elected Mark Fekete, Greg Fekete, Dyane Duquette, Cheyne Poirier and Zak Dingsdale to the Board of Directors until the next annual meeting or until his or her successor is elected or appointed; -- Appointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP to be Auditors for the financial year ending December 31, 2017, and authorized the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors; and -- Approved the "rolling" Stock Option Plan more fully described in the Information Circular dated as of May, 2017 (available for viewing on SEDAR).

Hinterland welcomes new directors Dyane Duquette and Cheyne Poirier. Dyane Duquette is a Professional Geoscientist with over 23 years of experience in the gold mining industry. Over the course of her career, Dyane has gained progressive experience in mine geology, exploration, underground operations, feasibility studies, bulk sampling, project start-ups and project evaluations. She held various positions including Project Geologist and Geology Superintendent with Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. over a 17-year period at different divisions namely Goldex, Laronde and Technical Services. She fulfilled the role of Director Geology initially for Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (2013-2015) and later for Greenstone Gold Mines (a 50/50 joint venture between Premier Gold Mines Ltd. and Centerra Gold Inc.) until February 2017. Ms Duquette obtained a B.Sc. degree in geology from the University of Ottawa (1993). She is a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and a member of the Ordre des Geologues du Quebec where she served as a Director from 2010 to 2016.

Cheyne Poirier is the President and co-founder of HydroTech Mining Inc., a private Val-d'Or based company specializing in the sale, design and production of pumping and dewatering systems for the mining industry in Canada and overseas. HydroTech's clients include Primero Gold Corp., Alamos Gold Inc., Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., Iamgold Corp. and Metanor Resources Inc. Mr. Poirier has been involved in the mining industry for over 20 years and holds a diploma in civil engineering technology from the Cegep de l'Abitibi-Temiscamingue and a certificate in business administration from the Universite du Quebec en Abitibi-Temiscamingue. He has also served as a director on the boards of several community associations in Val-d'Or.

After serving on the Board of Directors since 2014, John Langton chose not to stand for re-election. Hinterland would like to thank Mr. Langton for his many contributions to Hinterland over the past several years. Mr. Langton will continue as a consultant to the Corporation on a project by project basis.

Subsequent to the Annual and Special Meeting, the Board of Directors reappointed the following people as Officers of the Corporation until the next general meeting:

-- Mark Fekete, President and Chief Executive Officer; -- Ingrid Martin, Chief Financial Officer; and -- Greg Fekete, Corporate Secretary.

In addition the Board of Directors approved the granting of 1.8 million stock options to directors, officers, consultants pursuant to the Stock Option Plan. The stock options will be priced at $0.05 and will be exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issue.

