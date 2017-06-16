

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Friday wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -10 percent, while the 10-year yield target is called flat.



New Zealand will see May results for non-resident bond holdings, as well as for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from Business NZ.



In April, non-resident holdings were at 61.5 percent, while the manufacturing index score was 56.8.



Malaysia will see unemployment data for April; in March, the jobless rate was at 3.3 percent and the participation rate was 67.7 percent.



The Philippines will release Q1 figures for current account; in the previous three months, the current account deficit was $1.032 billion.



