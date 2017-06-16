According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global ink additives market is expected to reach USD 785.3 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of almost 5%.

This research report titled 'Global Ink Additives Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global ink additives market is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the increasing demand from various end-use industries such as packaging and printing. Based on the production process, the flexographic process had the largest share of 41.5% of total market share in 2016. The increased per capita income from APAC countries such as India, China, and Thailand is expected to increase the use of ink additives in packaging and printing applications.

Technavio's chemicals and materials research analysts categorize the global ink additives market into the following segments by the production process. They are:

Flexographic

Lithographic

Gravure

Digital

Others

The top three production process segments for the global ink additives market are discussed below:

Flexographic

Flexographic inks are mainly used for printing on flexible packaging, corrugated board cartons, shrink sleeves, flexible sleeves, bags and sacks, labels, molds, wrap arounds, envelopes, sanitary ware and kitchenware, folding cartons, and newspapers. These ink additives are commonly used in a broad range of food packaging products such as cups, seal bags, pouches, sachets, and paper bags.

According to Hitesh Bhatia, a lead paints, coatings, and pigments research analyst from Technavio, "The major driver contributing to the growth of the global e-commerce market is the diverse portfolio of product segments such as apparels, cosmetics, electronic gadgets, and books. The growth of e-commerce will drive the demand for flexible packaging thereby, driving the demand for ink additives.

Lithographic

Lithography is the most widespread of the printing processes, and its cost-effective nature makes it widely used in packaging and printing applications. Lithography printing inks are also called as offset inks. In this process, the image is printed on a flat metal surface, then rolled on rubbers and finally onto the substrate. This type of printing is recognized by the lack of any improper impressions or rings and provides a smooth print.

The process has drawbacks such as the generation of hazardous wastes and a longer set-up time. The increased adoption of flexographic inks in the packaging industry also contributes to this decline in demand for lithographic inks. The market for web offset inks is expected to have a prominent share during the forecast period.

Gravure

Gravure is the type of printing process in which an image is applied to the printed substrate by using a metal plate mounted on a cylinder. The major unit operations in a gravure printing operation are image preparation, cylinder preparation, printing, and finishing.

"The gravure uses a sunken or depressed surface for the desired image. The image to be reproduced is etched into the metal plate, sometimes with the help of a laser. The metal plate is made to put in ink during the process and then wiped clean before it been applied to the substrate. This process produces high-quality runs rapidly, but the costs associated is normally higher than other printing methods," says Hitesh.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

ALTANA

BASF

Evonik Industries

Huntsman International

The Dow Chemical Company

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

