SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Zscaler, the leading cloud security company, today announced it was named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways. The report evaluates vendors on their "ability to execute" and "completeness of vision." This is the seventh consecutive year that Zscaler has been recognized as a Leader.

The market for Secure Web Gateway (SWG) solutions is traditionally characterized by legacy on-premises appliances, but as businesses increasingly look to securely transform from the old world of IT to the new world of cloud and mobility, it becomes apparent that security needs to move to the cloud as well.

According to Gartner, "while SWG appliances still represent approximately 71% of the market share (as measured by revenue), the historical five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of cloud services is 32% (as compared to the five-year CAGR for appliances at 5%). Enterprises are implementing the cloud-based SWGs to provide security protection for remote offices that are connected directly to the internet."

"We are delighted by this continued recognition from Gartner, and feel this reinforces the critical differences between a security service designed for the cloud versus legacy security vendors racking and stacking their traditional appliances in a datacenter and calling it a cloud," said Jay Chaudhry, founder and CEO of Zscaler. "Zscaler is eliminating the need to buy, deploy and manage security appliances and bringing real innovation to the market."

More than 5,000 organizations around the world have chosen Zscaler to protect their employees and data. The Zscaler™ platform processes more than 35 billion transactions per day and protects its more than fifteen million users in 185 countries across the global network of more than 100 data centers.

For more information on the Zscaler platform, please visit: https://www.zscaler.com/solutions/cloud-security.

To access the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways, visit: https://www.zscaler.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-secure-web-gateways-2017.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

