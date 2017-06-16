CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Maxim Power Corp. (TSX: MXG) ("MAXIM" or the "Company") today announced the final director election results from its 2017 annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 15, 2017 (the "Meeting"). A ballot was conducted at the Meeting with respect to the election of the directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders. According to the proxies received and ballots cast, the following directors were elected at the Meeting to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Company:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes % Votes Withheld Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wiley D. Auch 33,134,338 99.12 292,621 0.88 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- M. Bruce Chernoff 33,084,397 98.98 342,562 1.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Johann Polz 33,047,668 98.87 379,291 1.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- W. Brett Wilson 33,199,988 99.32 226,971 0.68 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About MAXIM

Based in Calgary, Alberta, MAXIM is an independent power producer, which acquires or develops, owns and operates innovative and environmentally responsible power and power related projects. MAXIM currently owns and operates 2 power plants in Alberta, having 156 MW of electric generating capacity. MAXIM trades on the TSX under the symbol "MXG". For more information about MAXIM, visit our website at www.maximpowercorp.com.

Contacts:

Michael R. Mayder

Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO

(403) 750-9311



