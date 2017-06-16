The telecom industry is getting volatile with time, and organizations need to allocate marketing and media spend wisely to identify and attract high-value customers. Due to shifting consumption patterns of consumers along with the advent of digital channels, marketing mix models and techniques need to be updated with the unprecedented demand for more real-time and customized solutions.

A leading telecommunications company in the US approached Quantzig to increase its market share in the retail space based on marketing mix optimization of marketing spends. Quantzig's marketing analytics team collected data to develop effective marketing mix models. They did this by assessing competitor sales data, media spending, and GRPs for display, paid search, social media, and purchase funnel indicators.

The study helps organizations in achieving improved ability to quantify marketing effectiveness of channels and events in terms of ROI, revenue, contributions, and incremental sales. It also supports future investment decisions based on simulated scenarios and creates real-time solutions for investment decisions, providing executive management a powerful decision support system.

This study provides insights such as:

Comparative ROI analysis across media types based on advanced regression methods for each product (wireless, internet, and cable)

Insights into contribution of brand equity advertising on incremental sales at national and local levels

Campaign analysis of individual campaigns to understand the ROI and incremental sales generated at a granular level for cable television

Synergy analysis to identify direct and indirect impact of media types on incremental sales and the ROI generated

Recently Facebook and Google have adopted the marketing mix model for measuring performance and visibility. However, Quantzig notes that this model isn't just for tech and analytics giants. Other types of firms can also reap the benefits of this method to improve marketing campaigns and increase sales. Quantzig's marketing analytics experts released their top four reasons why businesses should adopt marketing mix modeling:

