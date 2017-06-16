According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global kosher foods market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 19% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Kosher Foods Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The Jews constitute a small percentage of the world population. Countries like France, the US, Canada, the UK, and Russia are the key contributors to the global kosher foods market. Apart from religious norms, health considerations and concerns regarding animal welfare play a significant role in shaping the global kosher food market.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global kosher foods market into four segments by product. They are:

Kosher pareve

Kosher meat

Kosher dairy

Others

The top three segments based on product for the global kosher foods market are discussed below:

Global kosher pareve market

This category includes foods that are neither meat nor dairy, and are not prepared or processed with either of these products. However, pareve foods can be served and consumed along with meat and dairy products. Some examples of pareve products include fruits and vegetables, nuts, seeds, grains, and tofu.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead food research analyst from Technavio, "Products such as fruits, vegetables, grains, and nuts must be checked before purchasing to avoid the presence of bugs, insects, or larvae, to be considered as kosher. Similarly, eggs with no blood spots are considered as kosher

Global kosher meat market

Kosher meat includes different kinds of meat products from land and sea. However, there are certain restrictions on the type of meat products that can be considered as kosher. Those land animals that have split hooves and can chew cud are considered as kosher.

"Products made from whales like whale meat and whale oil are not considered as kosher because whale is a mammal and it cannot chew its cud and has no split hooves. Other sea animals like eels, frogs, worms, crabs, and prawns are not considered to be kosher," says Manjunath.

Global kosher dairy market

Dairy products that are processed from the milk of kosher animals are considered as kosher dairy. All ingredients present in kosher dairy products must be kosher and should not contain any meat derivates, whether kosher or not. In some nations where the source of milk is guaranteed by laws, for example, in the US and the European Union (EU), kosher supervision is not required all the time, except for certain products like cheese, which are derived from animal sources.

Dairy labeling is necessary because according to the Kashrut law, meat and dairy products cannot be consumed together. This depends on the time gap between both the meals, depending on one's religious custom.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

ADM

Kedem Food Products

Manischewitz

Nestlé

Streit's

