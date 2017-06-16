According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global masterbatch market is expected to reach USD 13,040.3 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of almost 7%.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615006349/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global masterbatch market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Masterbatch Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global masterbatch market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period owing to rising consumption of masterbatch products into plastic products and increasing demand for plastic products in end-user industries such as packaging, consumer goods, automotive and building and construction. Masterbatches allows plastic manufacturers to improve the appurtenance and performance of the raw polymer and plastic products cost-effectively during the plastic manufacturing process. Rapid industrialization is one of the major driving factors for the global masterbatch market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's chemicals and materials research analysts categorize the global masterbatch market into the following segments by type. They are:

White

Black

Color

Additive

The top three type segments for the global masterbatch market are discussed below:

White masterbatches

White masterbatches are widely used to provide absolute white color to the plastic products. These compounds help in maintaining the opacity and brightness of the plastic products. Various materials can be used in masterbatches to provide a white appearance, but titanium dioxide is preferred in the industry due to its particle size of 0.19-0.22 microns, high refractive index, and tinting strength.

According to Ajay Adikari, a lead paints, coatings, and pigments research analyst from Technavio, "Common applications for white masterbatches are lamination, non-woven application, multilayer film, monolayer film, blow molding, thermoforming molding, rotational molding, injection molding, woven sacks, and sheets. White masterbatches are widely preferred due to various application advantages such as attractive gloss, high weatherability, high opacity, absolute brightness, uniform particle size, and superior dispersion with polymers.

Black masterbatches

Black masterbatches are largely used for the coloration of plastic compounds. They help in the extending the operational life of various products such as film, pipe, garbage bag, shopping bag, automotive molding, film extrusion, drip irrigation, injection molding, blow molding, monofilament, rotational molding, and high-density PE pipes and cables.

"These masterbatches are predominantly used in several end-user industries such as infrastructure, construction, automotive, consumer goods, food contact, packaging, industrial, and agriculture. Black masterbatches are widely preferred due to various application advantages such as durability to external weather conditions, superior ultraviolet stability, resistance against high temperature, acceptance for food contact, conductivity and antistatic properties, stability against light," says Ajay.

Color masterbatches

Color masterbatches are largely used to provide varied colored plastic products. These masterbatches offer a wide range of colors to plastic products and provide an aesthetic appearance. Along with the carrier resin, color masterbatches consist of various colored dyes and pigments.

Color masterbatches can be used with polyolefins, polyesters, engineering polymers, and biopolymers such as polylactic acid, polyhydroxybutyrate, and polyhydroxyalkanoate. These are predominantly used in various end-user industries such as appliances, electronics, connectors, automotive, transportation, construction, healthcare, military and government, consumer and sporting goods, packaging for food articles, industrial equipment, and power tools.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Schulman

Cabot

Clariant

PLASTIKA KRITIS

PolyOne

Browse Related Reports:

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2017-2021

Global Electrically Conductive Coatings Market 2017-2021

Global Metal Coatings Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like metals and mineralsspecialty chemicals, and bio-chemicals and bio-materials. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615006349/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com