ALAMEDA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company, today announced that Jitterbit Harmony was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards finalist in the Best Application Programming Interface (API) Management Platform and Best Data Integration Solution categories. Finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology.

Jitterbit Harmony combines seamless ease-of-use for rapid scale-out with enterprise sophistication for complex integrations for thousands of cloud and on-premise applications. Most Jitterbit customers are up and running within 30 days, have only one person managing Jitterbit and achieve 300 percent ROI within six months. The Harmony platform boasts 99.99 percent uptime, automatically scales with elastic cloud agents and connects more than 1,000 apps out of the box without requiring any manual coding. Customers have used Jitterbit Harmony to enable connected roadside assistance that automatically dispatches mechanics and lets drivers track them en route, automate the complete design process for Boeing 747 interiors and connect shippers and bidders in an online marketplace, to name a few examples.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 93 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. Jitterbit Harmony was honored as one of 205 finalists across the 59 business technology categories.

"I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity of the products that have been selected as this year's CODiE Award finalists. We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business," said Ken Wasch, president of SIIA.

"The Jitterbit Harmony platform has transformed API creation, composition and management to empower companies to thrive in the digital economy, and the latest recognition from SIIA further underscores the value we are delivering to customers," said Jitterbit CEO George Gallegos. "We will continue to innovate at the forefront of integration technology to ensure companies can get the maximum value from their growing digital assets."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review, which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during the CODiE Award Business Technology Winner Announcement & Celebration, July 25 in San Francisco. Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit is the API transformation company that accelerates innovation by combining the power of APIs, integration and artificial intelligence. The Jitterbit API integration platform enables companies to rapidly connect SaaS, on-prem and cloud applications and instantly infuse artificial intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com and follow @Jitterbit on Twitter.

