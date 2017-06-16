Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal synthetic aperture radar (SAR) marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global SAR market has seen a stable growth due to increased defense spending, especially in the Americas and the Middle East, and the rapidly growing economies like China and India. Also, the growing use of such systems by civil agencies for law enforcement and natural disaster operations has been a major reason for the market's growth.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global SAR market is fragmented with many prominent players competing to enhance their respective market shares. However, in the space-based platform segment, there are only a few major vendors who dominate the market. Thus, a strong and sturdy competition resides among the vendors for securing key major military contracts. Operators are rapidly shifting toward an integrated communication and information sharing architecture. Companies with greater technical capabilities and financial resources are anticipated to develop and offer products and services that can make their competitors' products non-competitive and obsolete, even before they are launched.

Moutushi Saha, an industry expert at Technavio for research on defense, says, "The growth of vendors depends on factors such as market conditions, government support, and industry development. Therefore, vendors must enhance their geographical presence while reviving domestic demand to achieve sustained growth. Vendors can boost their profitability by practicing efficient production techniques that minimize product costs and mitigate associated risks."

Top five synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market vendors

Airbus Defence and Space

Airbus Defence and Space designs and develops military aircraft and a broad array of satellites that are used by defense and other government agencies across the globe. The company operates as a division of the Airbus Group.

The company developed various remote sensing satellites that are being used for Earth observation applications, which are commonly used by various European countries. Apart from that, the company has also supplied remote sensing satellites to the governments of the UAE, Kazakhstan, Japan, and South Korea.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

IAI engages in the manufacture and marketing of military and commercial aerospace and defense systems across the world. The company, primarily through its subsidiary, ELTA Systems, provides intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) systems, self-protection and self-defense systems, early warning and control systems, and fire control systems. ELTA Systems also provides upgrades to airborne radar systems, as well as SAR targeting pods for military aircraft.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin engages in the production and supply of advanced technology systems and solutions to global defense and aerospace industries.

The company, primarily through its space systems business division, provides space-related technologies, systems, and equipment, as well as offers missiles technologies. The company offers newer-generation SAR technologies, like foliage penetration, ground moving target indication systems, and dual band (UHF/VHF) sensors for both civilian and military customers across the globe.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman supplies systems, products, and solutions focusing on aerospace, electronics, information systems, and technical services to the government and commercial customers across the globe.

Northrop Grumman designs and develops a wide range of radar systems used in IEDs, tactical reconnaissance vehicles, and other platforms. The company developed a small, lightweight radar, AN/ZPY-1 STARLite, for performing supportive tactical operations.

Thales

Thales provides solutions primarily to the aerospace and defense industries globally. The company is involved in the production of aerospace products, solutions, and commercialization.

Thales is supported by a strong operational network of subsidiaries located in France, New Zealand, the UK, and Australia and in regions, such as Asia, North America, Saudi Arabia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Some of its subsidiaries are Thales Optronique, Thales Air Defense, Thales Avionics, Thales Training and Simulation, and Thales Underwater Systems.

