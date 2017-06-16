VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- MAG Silver Corp. (TSX: MAG)(NYSE MKT: MAG) ("MAG" or the "Company") that at its annual general and special meeting (the "AGSM") held on June 15, 2017, MAG's Shareholders approved by majority: to elect all eight directors standing for re-election; to re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor; and to amend and restate the Company's Stock Option Plan, Share Unit Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan.

Detailed results of the votes held by ballot at the AGSM are set out below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Total Total Votes Votes Votes Cast Votes % % % Nominee Cast Cast For Against Withheld For Against Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter D. Barnes 50,590,581 50,502,269 0 88,312 99.83 0 0.17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Richard P. Clark 50,590,581 48,449,224 0 2,141,357 95.77 0 4.23 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Richard M. Colterjohn 50,590,581 50,445,372 0 145,209 99.71 0 0.29 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jill D. Leversage 50,590,581 50,121,315 0 469,266 99.07 0 0.93 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daniel T. MacInnis 50,590,581 50,507,206 0 83,375 99.84 0 0.16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- George N. Paspalas 50,590,581 50,491,911 0 98,670 99.80 0 0.20 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jonathan A. Rubenstein 50,590,581 49,668,509 0 922,072 98.18 0 1.82 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Derek C. White 50,590,581 50,495,431 0 95,150 99.81 0 0.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Third Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan 50,591,581 47,040,923 3,550,658 0 92.98 7.02 0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amended and Restated Share Unit Plan 50,591,581 48,824,775 1,766,806 0 96.51 3.49 0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Second Amended and Restated Deferred Share Unit Plan 50,591,581 49,172,450 1,419,131 0 97.19 2.81 0 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

George Paspalas, CEO and President of MAG Silver Corp., extends his thanks to the Shareholders of the Company for their continued support.

MAG Silver Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company, by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Our principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Property (44%), being developed in partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%) and located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp. We are presently developing the underground infrastructure on the property, with the operational expertise of our joint venture partner, Fresnillo plc, to support a 4,000 tonnes per day mining operation. As well, we have an expanded exploration program in place investigating other highly prospective targets across the property. In addition, we continue to work on regaining surface access to our 100% owned Cinco de Mayo property in Mexico while we seek other high grade, district scale opportunities.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements, including statements that address future mineral production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although MAG believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in commodities prices, changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, political risk, currency risk and capital cost inflation. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, including that data is incomplete and considerable additional work will be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socio-economic studies and investment. The reader is referred to the Company's filings with the SEC and Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors. There is no certainty that any forward looking statement will come to pass and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

