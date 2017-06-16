WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- The North West Company Inc. ("North West") (TSX: NWC) has closed its previously announced acquisition of North Star Air Ltd.

North West also confirms the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 14, 2017 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The requisite number of shareholders voted in favour of all items of business.

In order to address the Canadian ownership limits of the Canada Transportation Act, the shareholders approved the conversion of North West common shares to Variable Voting Shares, if owned or controlled by non-Canadians, and Common Voting Shares, if owned and controlled by Canadians. North West has filed articles of amendment pursuant to which two new classes of shares were created on June 15, 2017. The new classes of shares are expected to be substituted for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening of trading on June 20, 2017 under the single ticker designated "NWC".

The voting results for the election of directors is as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Votes % For Votes % Withheld Outcome For Withheld of Vote ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- H. Sanford Riley 25,500,420 96.30% 979,784 3.70% Carried ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Frank J. Coleman 25,652,279 96.87% 827,925 3.13% Carried ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wendy F. Evans 26,213,638 98.99% 266,566 1.01% Carried ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stewart Glendinning 26,008,583 98.22% 471,621 1.78% Carried ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Edward S. Kennedy 25,809,935 97.47% 670,269 2.53% Carried ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert J. Kennedy 25,400,470 95.92% 1,079,734 4.08% Carried ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Annalisa King 26,411,136 99.74% 69,068 0.26% Carried ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Violet (Vi) A.M. Konkle 26,438,723 99.84% 41,481 0.16% Carried ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gary Merasty 26,401,444 99.70% 78,760 0.30% Carried ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eric L. Stefanson 25,922,823 97.90% 557,381 2.10% Carried ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Victor Tootoo 26,419,625 99.77% 60,579 0.23% Carried ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About North West

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 241 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD$1.8 billion.

The common shares of North West trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NWC".

