

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 70 points or 2.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index remains just above the 3,130-point plateau and it figures to head south again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak thanks to soft economic data and a continued drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished barely higher on Thursday following a mixed performance from the property stocks and weakness from the financial and oil companies.



For the day, the index added 1.81 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 3,132.49 after trading between 3,117.08 and 3,137.59.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China skidded 1.15 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China plunged 1.94 percent, Bank of China shed 0.55 percent, Vanke dropped 1.45 percent, Gemdale added 0.95 percent, PetroChina dipped 0.13 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 1.00 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved mostly lower on Thursday as traders continued to digest the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a quarter-point.



The Dow shed 14.66 points or 0.1 percent to 21,359.90, while the NASDAQ fell 29.39 points or 0.5 percent to 6,165.50 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.46 points or 0.2 percent to 2,432.46.



In economic news, the Labor Department reported a bigger than expected drop in initial jobless claims in the week ended June 10h. In a separate report, it also noted a bigger than expected drop in import prices in May, reflecting a steep decline in prices for fuel imports.



Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said that growth in Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity slowed in June, while the National Association of Home Builders said that homebuilder confidence in the U.S. unexpectedly fell in June.



Crude oil futures continued to fall Thursday, although the pace of the collapse slowed, as July WTI oil was down 27 cents or 0.6 percent to $44.46/bbl - the lowest since November. July U.S. crude oil futures have fallen 21.2 percent on year due to the rise in US production.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX