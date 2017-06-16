HDD Market (Horizontal Directional Drilling) to Grow at 6.85% CAGR by 2022 Says A New Research Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market report is a comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market; By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, Australia, China, UAE, Brazil and South America). The Global HDD market is projected to display growth represented by a CAGR of 6.85% during 2017 - 2022, chiefly driven by increasing urbanization, rising population, growing awareness about minimally invasive techniques and increasing telecom industry. Among the regions, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in infrastructure expenditure coupled with growing telecom industry and oil and gas projects.

Browse 75 Tables and Figures, 10 Companies Profiles spread across 140 pages athttp://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1054132-global-horizontal-directional-drilling-hdd-market-analysis-by-type-maxi-hdd-midi-hdd-mini-hdd-by-application-construction-telecommunication-oil-and-gas-others-by-region-by-country-opportunities-and-f-th-africa.html.

The installation of utility segment such as power cables, sewer lines, water transmission lines coming under construction segment of HDD market accounts for major share and is followed by surging telecom industry with increasing applications. Various mining and facility construction projects undergo various challenges such as installation of proper drainage pipes. These installations demand for appropriate HDD rig size as per installation requirement which further reduces the capital and maintenance costs. This implication of trenchless HDD method is boosted with growing construction industry. Setting up of water treatment plants and processing water to the ocean through single exit point on the seabed floor with the use of HDD eliminates the cost of laying pipeline on the ocean floor and provide power to remote offshore locations.

Company Analysis of Horizontal Directional Drilling market as follows TRACTO-TECHNIK GmbH & Co. KG, Vermeer Corporation, Ditch Witch, DRILLTO TRENCHLESS CO., LTD., XCMG GROUP, Michels© Corporation, Southeast Directional Drilling, Prime Drilling GmbH, Herrenknecht AG and UEA. Order a copy of report athttp://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1054132.

Report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global horizontal directional drilling market.

List of Topics Cover under HDD (Horizontal Directional Drilling) Market Report:

Increasing demand for underground installation techniques, Rapid expansion in telecom industry, APAC witness to hold highest share in HDD, Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market: Product Overview, Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market: Growth and Forecast, Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market: Regional Analysis, Market Trends, Company Profiles

Related Report:

Global Engineered Quartz Countertops Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of around 16.77% during 2016 - 2021. Engineered Quartz Countertops Market has been growing at a swift pace over the last five years on account of Increasing production across various countries coupled with rapid expansion of production lines of the leading companies, boosting up of distribution centres in a bid to get a chunk of the leading markets across the world, increasing number of premium distributors along with K&B shops is backing the volume sales of the engineered quartz across the globe. During 2016-21, Engineered Quartz Countertops Market is anticipated to grow at a surged rate on the heels of Increasing application in kitchen; surging penetration across various regions coupled with the availability of a large variety of designs and colours is anticipated to drive the market for engineered quartz across the globe. Some of the leading companies operating in Global Engineered Quartz Countertops Market are Caesarstone Sdot Yam LTd. , Cosentino, Cambria, etc. Complete Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market report is available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/799568-global-engineered-quartz-e-quartz-countertops-market-insights-and-analysis-sizing-growth-and-forecasts-2016-2021-by-volume-by-value-by-sector-residential-commercial-by-region-north-america-eu-rformance.html .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road,

Pune - 411001

Maharashtra,India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect With Us On:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml