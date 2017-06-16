

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) said that its Board has elected Ken MacKenzie to succeed Jac Nasser as Chairman. MacKenzie will assume the role of Chairman effective 1 September 2017, following Mr Nasser's retirement as both Chairman and a Non-executive Director.



Chairman-elect, Ken MacKenzie, said 'As incoming Chairman, I look forward to engaging with shareholders and other stakeholders over the coming weeks to understand their perspectives. I am committed to the creation of long-term value for all of our shareholders and will work tirelessly with the Board and management to achieve this.'



MacKenzie joined the BHP Board as a Non-executive Director in September 2016 and is a member of the Board's Sustainability Committee.



He has international business experience gained during his 23 years at Amcor, a global packaging company with operations in over 40 countries. MacKenzie served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for 10 of those 23 years.



MacKenzie will be under immediate pressure to bolster BHP's response to activist investors including billionaire Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp., which claims management decisions have destroyed about $40 billion in value. This week the hedge fund demanded the incoming chairman review the management team and appoint new directors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX