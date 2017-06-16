TUV Rheinland is first TIC company in Thailand and Japan to be designated as Notified Body by GSO

Development will help manufacturers enter Middle Eastern Markets

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TUV Rheinland is proud to announce that it is the first international third-party testing, inspection and certification (TIC) company to achieve Gulf Standardization Organization (GSO) Notified Body (NB) status in Thailand and Japan. They join TUV Rheinland Hong Kong, which was the first independent technical services company in the Asia Pacific to obtain GSO Notified Body status for electrical products and toys in June 2015, and TUV Rheinland Korea, which is also newly designated as NB by GSO.

In conjunction with TUV Rheinland's global network of laboratories, these Notified Bodies are authorized to certify products with the "G Mark"-- a mandatory requirement for a variety of goods entering Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets.

They can certify low voltage household appliances, plugs, socket outlets and cord extensions. This will help more APAC manufacturers gain access to markets in the six affluent GCC countries of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. The GSO member states, which also include Yemen, have a total population of around 80 million and an estimated GDP of US$3.2 trillion.

The term "Notified Bodies" refers to independent conformity assessment organizations considered competent and impartial by the GSO, which are responsible for the regulatory process and technical assessment of products intended for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) common market.

"While the GSO standards for these products closely follow EU regulations, there are still enough variations and regulatory hoops to require close attention to every product detail. As an officially recognized Notified Body, TUV Rheinland can guide customers and provide the testing and documentation they need to successfully jump into the Gulf region," said Mr Andreas Leo Hoefer, Executive Vice President, Asia Pacific / India, Middle East & Africa for TUV Rheinland.

"As an independent third-party testing, inspection and certification organization, TUV Rheinland prides itself on its in-depth understanding of the regulations across the Gulf region. Our network of offices and labs covers virtually every GCC country and we are accredited as an inspection body for the national import control schemes of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar. In addition, TUV Rheinland is recognized as an approved testing laboratory for national energy efficiency labelling schemes for air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and lighting products," said Mr Hoefer.

To be eligible for sale in any GCC market, products must meet the essential requirements set out in the GSO Technical Regulations. These are designed to protect consumers from potential hazards, such as physical injury, high temperatures, electric shock, fire or radiation. However, while the regulations define the objectives related to safety and electromagnetic compatibility, the technical solutions generally follow the Gulf (GSO) standards or international IEC standards which benefit from a "presumption of conformity".

"Using a third-party laboratory or Notified Body, such as TUV Rheinland, can save manufacturers considerable time and expense. We have labs close to suppliers, decades of experience and are well-versed in the approval requirements to gain quick access to GCC markets. Moreover, only GSO-authorized Notified Bodies and their affiliated labs are permitted to conduct the necessary tests," said Mr Holger Kunz, Executive Vice President, Products, TUV Rheinland.

About TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded 145 years ago. The group employs 19,700 people around the globe. Annual revenue is more than EUR1.9billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all industrial sectors and areas of life. TUV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, and oversees projects, processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, the company operates a global network of approved labs and testing and education centers. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com