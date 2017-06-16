

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Friday despite the weak cues from Wall Street, with a weaker yen boosting investor sentiment. Investors are awaiting the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision due later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 87.14 points or 0.44 percent to 19,918.96, off a high of 19,959.00 earlier.



The Tokyo stock exchange operator said that trading in shares of Takata have been temporarily suspended from trading on Friday following media reports that the embattled air bag maker is expected to file for bankruptcy protection as early as next week.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Panasonic is rising more than 2 percent and Canon is adding 0.3 percent, while Sony is declining 0.5 percent and Toshiba is down 0.2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.2 percent and Honda is adding 0.4 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is edging down less than 0.1 percent and JXTG Holdings is losing 0.2 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Nippon Electric Glass is gaining almost 8 percent, Mitsui OSK Lines is rising almost 3 percent and NSK is adding more than 2 percent. On the flip side, Yahoo Japan is down more than 2 percent and NH Foods is lower by almost 2 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates today. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -10 percent, while the 10-year yield target is called flat.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the 111 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Thursday, but off their worst levels, as traders continued to digest the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a quarter point on Wednesday. Traders were also reacting to a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing a bigger than expected drop in initial jobless claims in the week ended June 10.



The Dow edged down 14.66 points or 0.1 percent to 21,359.90, the Nasdaq fell 29.39 points or 0.5 percent to 6,165.50 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.46 points or 0.2 percent to 2,432.46.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index dropped by 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures continued to fall Thursday, although the pace of the collapse slowed, as traders continued to assess the Federal Reserve announcement. July WTI oil declined $0.27 or 0.6 percent to settle at $44.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest since November.



