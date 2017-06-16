

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Friday despite the fall in crude oil prices and the weak cues overnight from Wall Street after selling in technology stocks resumed. Investors are awaiting the Bank of Japan's monetary decision due later in the day. The U.S. dollar strengthened on better-than-expected economic data.



The Australian market is advancing. Banks and oil stocks are among the leading gainers.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 21.40 points or 0.37 percent to 5,784.60. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 19.70 points or 0.34 percent to 5,816.40.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent.



Oil stocks are also higher despite lower crude oil prices. Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.4 percent, Oil Search is rising 0.5 percent and Santos is advancing 1 percent.



The major miners followed their global peers lower after the South African government introduced changes to asset ownership laws. BHP Billiton is losing almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is declining 0.3 percent and Fortescue Metals is down 0.2 percent.



BHP Billiton said it will appoint former Amcor chief executive Ken MacKenzie to succeed Jac Nasser as chairman of the company in September.



Gold miners are also lower after gold prices fell to three-week lows overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is down more than 2 percent.



a2 Milk Co. raised its full-year sales outlook for the second time in two months, citing strong demand for its infant formula. The company's shares are gaining 7 percent.



Ardent Leisure's two biggest shareholders have called a meeting on shareholders on September 4 to ask for four new appointments to the company's board. However, shares of Ardent Leisure are rising 0.5 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday, shedding all its gains following strong local jobs data on Thursday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7578, down from US$0.7608 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is rising, with a weaker yen boosting investor sentiment. Investors are awaiting the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision due later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 87.14 points or 0.44 percent to 19,918.96, off a high of 19,959.00 earlier.



The Tokyo stock exchange operator said that trading in shares of Takata have been temporarily suspended from trading on Friday following media reports that the embattled air bag maker is expected to file for bankruptcy protection as early as next week.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Panasonic is rising more than 2 percent and Canon is adding 0.3 percent, while Sony is declining 0.5 percent and Toshiba is down 0.2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.2 percent and Honda is adding 0.4 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is edging down less than 0.1 percent and JXTG Holdings is losing 0.2 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Nippon Electric Glass is gaining almost 8 percent, Mitsui OSK Lines is rising almost 3 percent and NSK is adding more than 2 percent. On the flip side, Yahoo Japan is down more than 2 percent and NH Foods is lower by almost 2 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates today. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -10 percent, while the 10-year yield target is called flat.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the 111 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan are all up with modest gains. Shanghai and South Korea are slightly lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Thursday, but off their worst levels, as traders continued to digest the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a quarter point on Wednesday. Traders were also reacting to a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing a bigger than expected drop in initial jobless claims in the week ended June 10.



The Dow edged down 14.66 points or 0.1 percent to 21,359.90, the Nasdaq fell 29.39 points or 0.5 percent to 6,165.50 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.46 points or 0.2 percent to 2,432.46.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index dropped by 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures continued to fall Thursday, although the pace of the collapse slowed, as traders continued to assess the Federal Reserve announcement. July WTI oil declined $0.27 or 0.6 percent to settle at $44.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest since November.



