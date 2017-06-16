Eli Lilly and Company: RA Matters Survey Uncovers What Matters Most to Over 5,000 People Living With Rheumatoid Arthritis

BASINGSTOKE, England, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Through interactive data visualization, RA Matters allows the RA community to see and compare the results of the survey in real time: http://ramatters.eu/

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced the results of the RA Matters survey. The results showed regardless of characteristic or country, that the understanding of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), its symptoms and how RA makes people feel, has a large impact on people's lives.

The RA Matters survey uncovered that despite major advances in the treatment of RA, physical symptoms such as fatigue (43%) and pain (39%), continue to be the biggest barriers for people with RA in the workplace.[1] Difficulty using their hands was the biggest challenge to people carrying out work. Daily activities are also impacted by the disease, with more than 60 percent[1] of people with RA finding it significantly hinders their ability to exercise and 23 percent[1] of people with RA reporting that they have problems with daily routines such as washing and personal care. Despite much progress in addressing the physical burden of RA, many people feel RA hinders their ambitions for the future. Over 50 percent of the respondents with RA hope for a better understanding from others of the physical impact that RA has on their lives.[1]

"The RA Matters survey shone a light on people living with RA and shows how our understanding of RA and how it makes people feel remains a major barrier to improving the lives of those living with this disease," said Roberto Servi, Senior Director & International Therapeutic Area Leader - Europe at Eli Lilly and Company. "The hope is that RA Matters will add crucial patient perspectives and mark a step change in engaging people with RA about what matters most to them in their daily lives. We hope these survey findings will contribute to ensuring the standard of care for this community is improved further."

"RA can often be unpredictable. Some people experience long periods of disease inactivity then flare unexpectedly, whilst others have highly active disease with symptoms on a daily basis lasting for months at a time. These fluctuations can often lead to feelings of distress, lack of control, isolation and may limit people's hopes for the future," said Clare Jacklin, Director of External Affairs, NRAS, UK. "The RA Matters survey has provided a platform for people living with RA to voice what really matters to them. Life with RA should not be a compromise. It should be about taking control of this debilitating disease and not having your life defined by it."

People living with RA also bear an emotional burden that can make them compromise on some of the most fundamental aspects of life. The RA Matters survey revealed that the level of understanding and empathy from those around them can also have an effect on people's behaviours and emotions, with 44 percent of people with RA reporting a negative impact on their relationship with their spouse or partner.[1] A lack of understanding from colleagues about the physical and emotional burden of RA was reported as a major professional barrier, with 43 percent of people with RA reporting that they felt their jobs were not flexible enough for their circumstances.[1]

"The RA Matters survey demonstrates the true physical and emotional burden of life with RA and can help us to identify the most important personal goals for individuals with the disease," said Prof. Dr. med. Rieke Alten, Head of Department of Internal Medicine II - Rheumatology, Schlosspark-Klinik Berlin(Germany). "More must be done to ensure relevant treatment and management decisions also include what matters most to those with RA. Only by better identifying and integrating such perspectives, can we hope to improve RA outcomes further."

RA is a systemic autoimmune disease[2] affecting more than 23 million people worldwide.[3] In many countries, people with RA have a high prevalence of co-morbidities[4] and it is well established that RA negatively affects health-related quality of life.[5] The RA Matters survey was developed with the support of RA patient groups, advocates and physicians from across Europe and Canada. 6,208 participants took part across eight countries, including 5,400 people living with RA and 808 healthcare professionals (rheumatologists, physicians and nurses), revealing what matters most to them in terms of activities, work, personal relationships and aspirations.

About Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease characterised by inflammation and progressive destruction of joints.[6] More than 23 million people worldwide suffer from RA.[3] Approximately three times as many women as men have the disease.[7]

About RA Matters

6,208 people participated in the RA Matters survey, of which 5,400 were people who had been diagnosed with RA, and 808 were rheumatologists or healthcare professionals (HCPs) that treat RA. The survey was carried out between November 4, 2016 and February 13, 2017, from eight participating countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom). The RA Matters survey set out to fill a gap in the existing RA evidence base. The over-arching objective of the survey was to demonstrate the real unmet need in RA. Specifically the survey explored the outcomes and quality of life related areas that are most important, relevant and impactful of patients' lives.

Using an innovative visual data collection method on a live web platform, the RA Matters survey allowed people to see and compare their results in real time - helping us to bring important RA stories to life. For more information on the RA Matters survey and to explore the findings, please visit http://ramatters.eu/; http://ramatters.ca].

The RA Matters survey was supported and/or informed by the following individuals and organisations:

Arthritis Consumer Experts ( Canada )

) The Arthritis Society, Canada ( Canada )

( ) Canadian Arthritis Patient Alliance ( Canada )

) AFPric ( France )

) ANDAR ( France )

) ANMAR ( Italy )

) ConArtritis ( Spain )

) Sociedad Española de Reumatología ( Spain )

) National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society (UK)

About Eli Lilly and Company

