Private Equity Holding AG / Annual Results / Annual General Meeting on July 10, 2017 in Zug . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual Results / Annual General Meeting on July 10, 2017 in Zug

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, June 16, 2017



Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published the invitation for its 20th Annual General Meeting to be held on July 10, 2017, in Zug and the annual report for the financial year 2016/2017 on its website. Registered shareholders will receive the invitation in the course of the next days by mail.

The Board of Directors of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) proposes a distribution of CHF 3.00 per registered share from capital surplus (agenda item 5). Subject to approval by shareholders at the annual general meeting, the distribution will be made as follows: July 14, 2017, is the ex date, July 17, 2017, is the record date and July 18, 2017, is the payment date of the distribution.

The audited Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of March 31, 2017 amounts to EUR 79.15 (CHF 84.66), which represents an increase of 5.4% (in EUR) since April 1, 2016 including the distribution of CHF 2.75 per share in July 2016. PEH reports a comprehensive income of EUR 10.8 million for the financial year.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.





For further information, please contact:

Lara Jud,Investor Relations, lara.jud@peh.ch (mailto:lara.jud@peh.ch), phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch (http://www.peh.ch/)

Basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,715,008 as of March 31, 2017. The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of the European Venture Capital Association (EVCA). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.

PEH Annual Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/130308/R/2113659/804076.pdf)

