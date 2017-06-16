Großes Kapital für große US-Banken >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » Sergey Karjakin wird zum ersten Kunden... » Jaxon berichtet über neue Entdeckungen... Big banks may have an extra $100 billion to spare thanks to Trump, but it's probably not going to go where he wants it to (JPM, GS, C) Big banks could have an extra $100 billion in capital to play with if President Donald Trump's financial regulation plans come to fruition.After the financial crisis, regulators required banks to build up billions in capital reserves to mitigate "too big to fail" concerns. The Trump administration would like to roll back those demands - and many others - it made clear in a 150-page report from the Treasury...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...