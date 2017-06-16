Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic Provides Update on Anticipated Timing of PROSPECT Study

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 16, 2017 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today provided updated guidance for the current anticipated timing of interim and final results from its ongoing PROSPECT study, a placebo-controlled Phase 3 study designed to investigate the efficacy of PROSTVAC to prolong the survival of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

As previously communicated, Bavarian Nordic still expects the PROSPECT study to read out final data in the second half of 2017. The company now further updates this timeline to indicate the final data is expected in the fourth quarter of the year. Prior to the final data analysis, however, a third interim analysis is planned. The results of the third interim analysis will be reviewed by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) and the DMC now plans to convene for this analysis in September 2017. The Company will provide an update following this interim analysis.

About the PROSPECT study

The PROSPECT study is a global randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in patients with asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic mCRPC. The trial is being conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment agreement with the FDA. The primary objective of the study is to determine whether the overall survival of patients receiving PROSTVAC (with or without the addition of granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor; GM-CSF), is superior to that of patients receiving placebo. The final analysis of the study will occur at 534 events (deaths) in each comparison of the two treatment arms versus placebo. Three pre-specified interim analyses of data have been integrated into the statistical plan to evaluate whether the trial should continue as planned, or potentially be stopped early for efficacy or futility. Two of these interim analyses have already occurred, with the conclusion that the study continue without modification.

The study completed recruitment in January of 2015 with a final enrolment of 1,297 men. Based on the dosing schedule of PROSTVAC, all men would have completed their course of therapy no later than June 2015.

About PROSTVAC

PROSTVAC (rilimogene galvacirepvec/rilimogene glafolivec) is a prostate specific antigen (PSA)-targeted immunotherapy candidate designed to enhance or stimulate the body's immune response, specifically T cells that will home to and kill prostate cancer cells, altering the course of the disease and improving overall survival (OS) of patients with prostate cancer. A robust data package has been established that includes 19 ongoing or completed clinical studies, comprising more than 2,000 patients of which more than 1,100 patients have been actively treated with PROSTVAC, which has been generally well-tolerated. A randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial demonstrated the potential of PROSTVAC to extend the median overall survival by 9.9 months in patients with advanced prostate cancer.

PROSTVAC is being developed in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases, based on the Company's live virus vaccine platform. Through long-standing collaborations, including a collaboration with the U.S. government, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of vaccines for infectious diseases, including the non-replicating smallpox vaccine, IMVAMUNE®, which is stockpiled for emergency use by the United States and other governments. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the trade name IMVANEX®) and in Canada. Bavarian Nordic and its partner Janssen are developing an Ebola vaccine regimen, which has been fast-tracked, with the backing of worldwide health authorities, and a vaccine for the prevention and treatment of HPV. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, including PROSTVAC®, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. The company has partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential commercialization of PROSTVAC. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com (http://www.bavarian-nordic.com/) or follow us on Twitter @bavariannordic (http://twitter.com/bavariannordic).

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

