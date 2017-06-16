

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Indosuez Wealth Management said that it has entered into exclusive discussions with Credit Industriel et Commercial 'CIC' to acquire its private banking activities in Singapore and Hong Kong.



The acquisition would further enhance Indosuez Wealth Management's footprint and position in Asia and would be in line with its strategic priorities to accelerate growth in key markets, as part of its 'Shaping Indosuez 2020' corporate project, which is part of the Credit Agricole Group's Medium-Term Plan.



The transaction is expected to be finalised by the end of the year and is subject to both regulatory approvals and to customary employee consultation procedures in France. Indosuez Wealth Management will work closely with CIC to ensure a smooth process for both the transaction and for the transition of both clients and employees.



The project would have a negative effect below 2 basis points on the fully loaded CET1 ratio of Credit Agricole S.A. and Credit Agricole Group.



