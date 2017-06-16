sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

57,57 Euro		-1,304
-2,21 %
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,79
59,11
08:12
57,81
59,18
08:11
16.06.2017 | 08:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Carnival PLC - Carnival To Hold Conference Call On 2nd Quarter Earnings

Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On Second Quarter Earnings

MIAMI, June 15, 2017 -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for 10:00 a.m. (EDT); 3:00 p.m. (BST), Thursday, June 22, 2017, to discuss the company's second quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at http://www.carnivalcorp.com/ and http://www.carnivalplc.com/.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Roger Frizzell, 305 406 7862; INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Beth Roberts, 305 406 4832


© 2017 PR Newswire