Carnival PLC - Carnival To Hold Conference Call On 2nd Quarter Earnings

Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On Second Quarter Earnings

MIAMI, June 15, 2017 -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for 10:00 a.m. (EDT); 3:00 p.m. (BST), Thursday, June 22, 2017, to discuss the company's second quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at http://www.carnivalcorp.com/ and http://www.carnivalplc.com/.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Roger Frizzell, 305 406 7862; INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Beth Roberts, 305 406 4832