AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, 2017-06-16 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) (Euronext Paris:CSTM) ("Constellium" or the "Company") today announced that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2017 was held yesterday. The voting results are published on our website: http://www.constellium.com/aluminium-company/governance/annual-general-meetings



Mr. Nicolas Manardo was appointed as a new Non-Executive Board Member of the Company.



The following directors were re-appointed: Mr. Jean-Marc Germain as Executive Board Member and Mr. Guy Maugis, Mr. Werner Paschke, Mr. Michiel Brandjes, Mr. Phillippe Guillemot, Mr. John Ormerod, Ms. Lori Walker, and Ms. Martha Brooks as Non-Executive Board Members.



Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) (Euronext Paris:CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €4.7 billion of revenue in 2016.



