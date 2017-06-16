Raisio plc Stock Exchange Release, 16 June 2017



ANNOUNCEMENT OF CONVEYANCE OF OWN SHARES



In March 2017, Raisio plc's Annual General Meeting decided that of the monthly reward of the Chairman and members of the Board, approximately 20% shall be paid by distributing shares held by the company and approximately 80% in cash. Rewards shall be paid in two equal lots during the term in June and in December.



Raisio plc has assigned a total of 5,643 free shares (RAIVV) on June 16, 2017 (other conveyance) as a reward to the Chairman and members of the Board for their managing duties. The assignment value is EUR 3.660 per share and EUR 20,653.38 in total.



Taking into account the above-specified conveyances, the company holds a total of 212,696 restricted shares (RAIKV) and 7,622,919 free shares (RAIVV).



Raisio plc



Heidi Hirvonen Communications and IR Manager tel. +358 50 567 3060



Further information: Janne Martti, Secretary of the Board, tel. +358 50 556 6521



Raisio plc



Raisio plc is an international specialist in plant-based nutrition. Raisio's operations are divided into two divisions: Brands and Raisioagro. The Group's key market areas are Finland, Great Britain, the Czech Republic, Russia and Poland. Markets for cholesterol lowering Benecol products are global. Raisio plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2016, the Group's net sales totalled EUR 436 million and comparable EBIT was EUR 50.7 million. The Group employs some 1,400 people. Raisio's best-known brands are Benecol, Benemilk, Elovena, Fox's and Poppets. Benemilk feeds for milk production and Benecol for cholesterol lowering are Raisio's top innovations. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com/en





