Systemair AB: Exercise of call options

Press Release, 16 June 2017

Systemair AB's main owner Färna Invest AB, which is controlled by Gerald Engström, chairman of the board of Systemair, issued 520,000 call options for Systemair shares to senior executives in Systemair in 2014.

Exercise has now be requested in respect of 520,000 call options. Färna Invest AB offered in connection therewith to provide cashless exercise and cash exercise of call options. For the purpose of financing the requested partial cashless exercise and cash exercise by program participants, Färna Invest AB has sold 390,750 Systemair shares to a number of institutional investors.

The exercise of call options does not result in any dilutive effect or costs for Systemair.

For further information contact:

Gerald Engström, Chairman of the Board, + 46 222 44 001, + 46 70 519 00 01

Anders Ulff, CFO, +46 222 440 09, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com (http://www.systemair.com)

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North- and South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 6.9 billion in financial year 2016/17 and currently employs about 5,200 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. During the past 15 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 70 companies.

Pressrelease_Exercise-options (http://hugin.info/138279/R/2113668/804081.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Systemair AB via Globenewswire

