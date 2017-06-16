

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to a 10-day low of 124.02 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 123.65.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 1-week lows of 142.18 and 114.10 from yesterday's closing quotes of 141.51 and 113.73, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to a 2-week low of 111.27, a 1-month low of 84.51, nearly a 3-1/2-month low of 80.26 and nearly a 3-month low of 83.91 from yesterday's closing quotes of 110.94, 84.08, 79.25 and 83.59, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 126.00 against the euro, 145.00 against the pound, 115.00 the franc, 114.00 against the greenback, 86.00 against the aussie, 81.00 against the kiwi and 85.00 against the loonie.



