The Board of Sandal Plc, the designer, developer and manufacturer of electronic products is pleased to announce that it has secured the following additional sales channels for the Energenie MiHome range of home automation products:



Robert Dyas - home and garden retailer with 95 stores across the South



Shop Direct Group - the UK's No 1 online department store, owning brands including Littlewoods and Very.co.uk



Target Components - the UK's leading trade-only distributors of IT and technology products



Bunnings Warehouse - a leading retailer of home improvement products



Graham's Plumbers Merchants - supplier of innovative plumbing, heating and home solutions to the retail and trade market



Priority Plumbing - suppliers to the retail and trade markets with locations in the South



ITS - the UK's largest independent supplier of tools and related products



Ocado - the world's largest dedicated online grocery retailer with over 580,000 active customers.



Ebuyer - one of the UK's leading online electrical retailers with four million registered customers.



Alan Tadd, CEO of Sandal said: 'This broadening of our customer base and particularly entry into plumbing merchants provides an excellent base to widen sales of our existing range and the new products we expect to launch before the upcoming heating season.'



The Board is also pleased to announce that it has been nominated in the fifth annual Small Cap Awards as the NEX Company of the Year. The winners will be announced on 22 June 2017.



Alan Tadd, added: 'The nomination for NEX Company of the Year at the upcoming Small Cap Awards is testament to the hard work we have put in to getting Sandal's Energenie MiHome brand recognised by the NEX market and we will continue to take advantage of all opportunities for us to continue to drive market awareness of both the Company and its products.'



Notes to editors:



Sandal plc commenced business in 1996 and joined NEX in March 2015. The Company designs, develops and manufactures consumer electronics products. Its business is divided into two distinct product groups, PowerConnections, a long established wholesaler and reseller of a successful and patented range of converter plugs and power cables, and Energenie, which sells a newer product range that includes energy saving products, portable charging devices and the new Energenie MiHome range of products aimed at the 'Home Automation' and 'Internet of Things' marketplace.



The range of Energenie MiHome home automation products makes the remote operation of everyday household appliances and energy monitoring more accessible through integration with smartphone and tablet connectivity. The Energenie MiHome range is also integrated with the major players in the home automation market including Google Nest and Amazon Echo. Energenie MiHome products are available through a number of mainstream retailers including Amazon, Argos and Sainsbury's. In addition Energenie also offers Eco and electrical, travel and energy saving products for homes and offices, reducing energy usage and the Home Automation sector. It has store listings for its current products with several large retailers including Homebase, Maplin, Amazon, Screwfix, Toolstation and ASDA.



PowerConnections is a supplier to customers, in the UK and abroad, of single- phase electrical connection products. The products are manufactured in three partner factories in the Far East and have distributors worldwide for its range of patented converter plugs. The Company's product portfolio consists of International Power Leads, Rewireable Plugs, Converters and Connectors. These products are stocked in the Far East, Australia and UK.



